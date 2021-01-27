Nominations are now open for two stewards at the BC Cannabis store located in Mission.



The union will train new stewards.



If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is February 10, 2021 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than February 10, 2021 by 5:00 pm. If you have difficulty providing a signed nomination form, please contact area04@bcgeu.ca and we will assist you.

If we have more than two nominations, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Kimberlee MacGregor Chad Blackey

L504 Chair Staff Representative



