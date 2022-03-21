The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
Steward Nominations for local 1204 members at 101-14245 56 Ave, Surrey - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on March 21, 2022
Nominations are now open for a steward with the Ministry of the Attorney General located at 104-14245 56 Ave in Surrey.
The union will train new stewards.
If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.
The deadline for nominations is April 1, 2022 by 5:00 pm
The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by email ([email protected]), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9,no later than April 1, 2022 by 5:00 pm. If you have difficulty providing a signed nomination form, please contact[email protected]and we will assist you.
If an election occurs, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots.This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
In solidarity
DJ Pohl Kevin Hagglund L1204 Chair Staff Representative
