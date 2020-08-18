 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Steward results - BCLDB GLS # 160 (39th & Cambie) - BCGEU

Published on August 18, 2020

We have the results from our recent call for steward nominations at GLS # 160 (39th & Cambie). 

I am pleased to announce that Javier Santiago Buritica, Megan Cawood and Owen Cameron have been acclaimed as new stewards at their worksites. Please join me in wishing them well in their new role. 

Your worksite is now represented by the following stewards:

  • Corissa Toop
  • Javier Santiago Buritica
  • Megan Cawood
  • Owen Cameron

Please feel free to reach out to one of the names listed above, should you have any union questions or concerns.

In Solidarity, 

Brittney Buss, Staff Representative 

Download PDF of notice here.



