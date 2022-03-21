Thanks to the incredible work of stewards and worksite contacts, thousands of BCGEU members have already cast ballots in the public service strike vote. The deadline to vote is next week. If you haven't voted yet, can we count on you to vote as soon as possible?

Why vote "YES"?

A strong strike mandate sends a clear message that members are united behind our bargaining committee's demand for cost of living protections (COLA).

Remember, all strike vote ballots must be received at BCGEU headquarters or a BCGEU area office no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, June 17.

If you've requested a mail ballot or been notified that a mail ballot is coming to you, it should arrive soon. Please complete and return your ballot as soon as possible to ensure it reaches us before the June 17th deadline.



You don't need to wait for a mail in ballot, if you are in your worksite – ask your steward and vote there – or go to an area office. Ensure you vote and that your voice is heard!



Contact [email protected] or call our toll-free number: 1-888-984-1632 if you have any questions.



In solidarity,





Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario - Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff