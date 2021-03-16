Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Strike Vote Results - Kitsilano Area Child Care Society - BCGEU
Published on March 16, 2021
Your voices have been heard – loud and clear!
That's right – every single one of you supported your Bargaining Committee by voting in favour of taking strike action, if that becomes necessary. That is a powerful mandate that we will take with us when we attend at the Labour Relations Board on March 17th to try to mediate an agreement with your employer.
Thank you to everyone who attended and voted to ensure that the Bargaining Committee has your full support. We remain committed to working toward a collective agreement that addresses your bargaining priorities.
Please watch for further updates after our first day of mediation on March 17th.
In solidarity Janet Lim, Bargaining Committee Member Maya Wilson, Bargaining Committee Member Brittney Buss, Staff Representative