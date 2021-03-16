Click here to find info on COVID-19

Strike Vote Results - Kitsilano Area Child Care Society - BCGEU

Published on March 16, 2021

Your voices have been heard – loud and clear!

That's right – every single one of you supported your Bargaining Committee by voting in favour of taking strike action, if that becomes necessary. That is a powerful mandate that we will take with us when we attend at the Labour Relations Board on March 17th to try to mediate an agreement with your employer.

Thank you to everyone who attended and voted to ensure that the Bargaining Committee has your full support. We remain committed to working toward a collective agreement that addresses your bargaining priorities.

Please watch for further updates after our first day of mediation on March 17th.

In solidarity
Janet Lim, Bargaining Committee Member
Maya Wilson, Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Buss, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



