Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
The Union met with your Employer on March 22nd to negotiate monetary improvements in your collective agreement. The Union and the Employer were very far apart in our proposals for issues that you have indicated are your top priorities. We will continue bargaining on April 15th since we are still having productive conversations with your Employer.
Keep in touch and let us know what issues are important to you in bargaining. You can send feedback to your BCGEU Chair Deb Wagner by emailing [email protected]. If you didn't get this bulletin directly, please log into the Members' Portal here and update your contact information to make sure you can keep up to date on bargaining.
In solidarity,
Deb Wagner, Chairperson, Local 407 Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations