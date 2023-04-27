Support Staff at Coast Mountain College - REVISED NOTICE OF POLL - Ratification Meeting and Vote

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The REVISED Local Ratification Document can be found here and the Multi Employer Table Ratification Document can be found here.
You will receive voting credentials on Friday, July 14th at 9:00 am. at the email that the Union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 20th.
Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions.
Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.
Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected].The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 20th.
In solidarity,
Haley Thickett, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Laurie-Lynn Kallio, Bargaining Committee member
Shauna Stach, Bargaining Committee Member
Jeff Morgan, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download a PDF of this notice
Download a PDF of the Revised Local Ratification Document
Download a PDF of the Multi Employer Table Ratification Document
