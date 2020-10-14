Greetings C1 members,



You've been invited to participate in a voluntary survey (details below). The anonymous survey findings will lead to a better understanding of how correctional officers across the country have been coping with the pandemic, as well as their perception of wellbeing, safety, and support while providing essential services during this time.



It should also be noted that your component supports these research objectives, and this survey meets BCGEU's standards of confidentiality for those who wish to participate. The survey does not ask for any personal, identifiable information and all responses will be anonymous.



If you are interested in completing the survey, participants are reminded to not use specific names of inmates or officers.



Please read the email below for survey details.



Hello,



This email is being sent on behalf of Kristina Kocsis, Masters student in Criminology and primary supervisor, Dr. Jennifer Lavoie, Department of Criminology Wilfrid Laurier University.



You are receiving this email as an invitation to participate in a research study on correctional officers and the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this research project is to gain insight into the experiences of correctional officers in how they provide essential services to incarcerated individuals during the COVID-19 outbreak.



Participation in the study is completely voluntary and participant data will remain anonymous. You may withdraw from the study at any time and refuse to answer any questions included in the survey. The study has been reviewed and approved by Wilfrid Laurier University's research ethics board.



If you are willing to participate, please click the following link:

https://wlu.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9X3KLviJ6hIAsBf



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Kristina Kocsis at kocs5615@mylaurier.ca or Dr. Jennifer Lavoie at jlavoie@wlu.ca.



Thank you for your time and consideration,



Kristina Kocsis

Dr. Jennifer Lavoie



Kristina Kocsis, BA (Hons)

Candidate for MA Criminology

Wilfrid Laurier University









