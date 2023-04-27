If you've already taken the psychological health and safety at work survey thank you! Your valuable feedback has helped our union understand the mental health needs of our component. But so far, only 27% of the membership has taken the survey. Our component needs your help to reach our target response rate of at least 30%.

Click here to fill out the survey now.

Why is a high response rate important? With 30% responding, we can be sure that the survey accurately reflects your diverse experiences and perspectives. Reaching 30% is the minimum we need to achieve this.

It's one of our component's priorities to understand the challenges fellow members are facing. Having reliable data is the best way for our union to build supports that we all need at our jobs.

Here is what we have learned so far:

30% of members experienced physical violence at work at least a few times in the last year which is 20% more than the Canadian average of 10%.

Members rate the psychological health & safety at their workplaces almost 24.5% worse than the Canadian average.

Dietary aides, building maintenance and dental workers are generally doing better psychologically at work, while admin, care aides, lab workers, nurses/LPNs and home support workers are not doing as well.

By hearing back from enough members, our component can confirm that the numbers are accurate and determine where we should be focusing when it comes to support.

Here's how you can help:

Talk to your co-workers and ask if they took the survey. Let them know how important it is, and send them the link if they need it.

Put this poster up on your worksite bulletin board: [Click here for poster]

Forward this email with the survey link to someone who may be on leave or who may be unsubscribed to union communication.

Here is the survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCGEU_Component_4_survey

Your support in spreading the word about this survey can greatly contribute to reaching the response rate we need. Together, we can ensure that the results truly reflect your diverse perspectives and experiences.

Again, this survey is being administered by the worker-focused Occupational Health Clinics for Ontario Workers (OHCOW). No member-identifying information will be collected by OHCOW and all results will be kept confidential.

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Health Services

Suzanne Steffen, 1st Vice Chairperson Health Services





UWU/MoveUP