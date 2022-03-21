REMINDER

You’re invited: Telephone town hall



At 7pm on Thursday May 5th we will be calling every member covered under the Public Service Main collective agreement that we have a phone number for. When you get called simply stay on the line and you’ll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to Member Portal and make sure we have your current home or personal cell phone number. We would like to remind you that you can’t use your employer’s email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.



If you have a question you’d like answered, please fill out this anonymous form here. For those of you unable to attend the webinars or the town hall, recordings will be posted afterwards.



This is your collective agreement and your bargaining process, and we want to make sure you’re informed and engaged every step of the way. It’s imperative that every one of you has a chance to ask questions and get the information you need to be prepared for a strike vote.





In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Cynthia Mepham-Egli, Component 6 Acting First Vice-Chairperson

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP