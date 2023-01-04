We are pleased to announce that the Health Services & Support – Community Subsector Association (CBA) reached a tentative agreement in the early hours of Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The BCGEU, which represents almost 70 per cent of workers covered by this agreement, was joined at the bargaining table by seven other unions who also represent workers covered by the agreement. Representatives on the bargaining committee from every union unanimously support the tentative agreement and are encouraging all members to vote in favour of ratification.

In the coming days, we will share details of the tentative agreement along with invitations to upcoming information sessions and information on how and when you can vote.

I want to thank you for standing with our bargaining committee through this difficult round of bargaining. It was your support and solidarity that gave our committee the courage to reject previous offers from the employer and keep fighting until we secured the best possible deal.

Thanks to you, we have secured an agreement that we are proud to recommend. We look forward to sharing more details on the significant wage increases, stronger language, and the preservation of benefits included in this agreement.

In solidarity,

Scott De Long, on behalf of the BCGEU bargaining team

UWU/MoveUP