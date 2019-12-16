The union is pleased to announce that the members ratified the tentative agreement with KGMS.



The new language is in effect as of the date of the ratification.



The employer has informed us that they will be making every effort to include retroactive payments in the pre-holiday payroll.



The union bargaining committee wishes to express our appreciation and thanks to the members for their participation and support during this process.



I would like to thank Linda, Tyler and Anne-Marie for their skill, dedication, and strong advocacy on behalf of the members in negotiating the new collective agreement.



In solidarity,



Fateh Born

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP