HARBOUR LIGHT ARC BARGAINING COMMITTEE ELECTION RESULTS





这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



I am pleased to advise that the following members will represent you on your bargaining committee for the renewal of your 2021-2023 collective agreement.



o Takeshi Mori

o Christina Petrina

o Simon Rosengarten



Please join me in congratulating Takeshi, Christina, and Simon and, to offer your support and involvement as we begin the work of preparing for negotiations to renew your collective agreement.



The ballots were counted last Friday, May 19, directly after the last poll closed at 4:30 p.m. in the Crosswalk Lounge at 108 East Hastings. The large number of members who took the time to vote was impressive and appreciated as it appears to indicate greater involvement in the bargaining process. Thank you! We will keep you informed throughout the process via bulletins, email, and member meetings. Please check your email and the union bulletin boards on a regular basis. The next update will be after the first meeting of the bargaining committee.



I also ask you to join me in thanking all the candidates who allowed their names to stand for election. Although unsuccessful, their willingness to volunteer for this very important work on your behalf should be acknowledged.



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



