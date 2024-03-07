这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

We are writing to advise that the membership meetings scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, March 8 have been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 12. We are continuing to review the Employer's documents which we received on Monday. Unfortunately, our review won't be complete by tomorrow's meetings. We have therefore decided to reschedule the meetings to Tuesday, March 12 to allow us to fully brief each of you when we meet. The meeting details are below.

Tuesday, March 12

In-Person at 312 Main

312 Main Street and Cordova

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (drop in)

Tuesday, March 12

Zoom

7:00 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting Please contact any member of your Bargaining Committee for the link to attend the meetings.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.

In solidarity,

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP