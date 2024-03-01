这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

We are writing further to the bulletin we sent earlier this week regarding the Employer's decision to change its operational programs. The Employer told us that it will provide us with the material that we require to allow us to make informed decisions about bargaining and to allow us to properly advise each of you.

We have scheduled two membership meetings for Friday, March 8. One will be in-person and the other by Zoom. We urge you to attend one of those two meetings during which we will answer questions and inform you of the Union's decisions and plans.

Friday, March 8: In-Person

312 Main at 312 Main Street and Cordova

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (drop in)

Friday, March 8: Zoom

7:00 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting

Please contact any member of your Bargaining Committee for the link to attend the meetings.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.

In solidarity,

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here



