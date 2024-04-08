这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

We are very pleased to announce that late Wednesday afternoon we reached an agreement on the necessary labour adjustments in response to the Employer’s operational changes.

We have scheduled in-person and Zoom member meetings for Wednesday, April 10 to provide you with detailed information.

Wednesday, April 10

In-Person at 312 Main

312 Main Street and Cordova

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (drop in or come as a group)



Wednesday, April 10

Zoom

7:00 p.m.

Please contact a member from your bargaining committee for the zoom link.

Until we are able to meet, this is a summary of what has been agreed.

NO INVOLUNTARY LAYOFFS

Although layoff notices will be issued no one will be laid off if they choose to continue their employment at Harbour Light. You may not have the same job but there will be a job for you.

Layoff notices will be issued for one of two reasons:

The position is being eliminated (Prep Cook, Outreach Worker, and Outreach Coordinator),

or

The position could be impacted by the scheduling changes (Bus Person, Kitchen Helper, Dishwasher and Shelters Coordinator).

Notices will be issued by:

April 17 to the Prep Cooks, Kitchen Helpers, Bus Persons, and Dishwashers, and

May 22 to the Outreach Workers, Outreach Coordinator, and Shelters Coordinators.

Members who receive a layoff notice will have one of three options from which to choose:

Placed on the layoff and recall list for 12 months, or Enhanced severance which is an additional two weeks on top of the collective agreement provisions, or Put your name into the Shift Selection Process for your department. Department for purposes of the adjustment agreement means Kitchen and Shelters.

Members who choose layoff and recall or, enhanced severance will be provided access to the Employee Assistance Program, as well as the services of the Learning Centre to assist them with resume writing, interviews, and related functions. Choosing severance means that you are choosing to resign from Harbour Light.

Members who choose to place their name into their department’s Shift Selection Process will need to follow the following procedures. The Shift Selection Process applies to ALL members in those departments not just the members who have been issued layoff notices. This is because new schedules have been developed.

SCHEDULES

New schedules have been developed for:

Kitchen, Shelters, and Caseworkers

The schedules will be implemented by:

June 23 - Kitchen

June 23 - Caseworkers

July 21 - Shelters

SHIFT SELECTION PROCESS FOR SHELTERS, KITCHEN AND CASEWORKERS

Shelters. The shelter schedule has been completely changed. Every shift including coordinators, will be placed into the shift selection process. Shifts will be chosen by seniority.

In the Shelters there will be 25 regular fulltime continuing positions with benefits, three regular part-time positions with benefits, and one regular part-time position without benefits because that job is for 22.5 hours. Unfortunately, a member must work 25 hours a week to obtain benefits.

Kitchen. The kitchen schedule has almost completely changed. There will be two separate kitchen schedules. One for cooks and the other for Bus Persons, Kitchen Helpers, and Dishwashers. Every shift on those two schedules will be placed into the shift selection process. Shifts will be chosen by seniority within the two different schedules.

In the Kitchen there will be seven regular fulltime and three regular part-time blended Bus Person, Kitchen Helper and Dishwasher positions, one regular fulltime blended Cook/Supervisor position, one regular fulltime and two regular part-time Cook positions. ALL positions are eligible for benefits.

Caseworkers. The Caseworkers schedules have been adjusted to reflect the Employer’s stated need for Monday to Sunday coverage as well as earlier start times. The new schedule will be filled by first asking for a volunteer to fill the Tuesday to Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., shift, or the Sunday to Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. shift. If there are no takers, the worker with the least amount of seniority will be assigned the shift.

One new position will also be created and posted. The successful applicant will be required to work the posted schedule which will likely be Tuesday to Saturday or, Sunday to Thursday.

MEMBERS WILL BE ASKED TO CHOOSE SHIFTS IN THEIR DEPARTMENT BASED ON SENIORITY starting with regular employees followed by casuals.

For example, if you are regular Shelter worker with the highest seniority you will get to choose first, followed by the regular Shelter worker with the second highest seniority, then the regular Shelter worker with the third highest seniority and so on until all the lines have been filled. The same process will apply to the Kitchen workers who will also be asked to choose shifts based on their seniority in their department and shift schedule.

After the regular employees have chosen their shifts – Kitchen or Shelters, casual employees will choose from the remaining shifts also based on seniority with the most senior casual choosing first within the casual group, following by the casual with the second highest seniority, then the casual with the third highest seniority and so on until the shifts have been filled.

The Employer has agreed that it will not split fulltime lines into part-time, casual, or temp.

VACANT POSITIONS OUTSIDE OF SHELTERS AND KITCHEN

Members who have been issued a layoff notice will be able to move into a vacant position outside of Kitchen and Shelters if they are qualified. Members who move into an equivalent vacant position will not be required to complete a qualifying period. Members who move into an “up” vacant position will not be required to complete the qualifying period if they have already completed a qualifying period in that position. If not, they will be required to successfully complete the qualifying period.

WAGE RATE MAINTAINED

Members whose new position has a lower wage rate will continue to be paid their current wage until the wage rate in their new position ‘catches up’ to what they were paid in their former position. Any future general wage increases will be paid to those members as a lump sum payment twice a year. This will only apply to members who do not choose to move into a lower paying position.

For example, you are currently a Shelter Coordinator, but your seniority means that when it is time to pick a position there are no longer any coordinator positions available because they were taken by qualified members with higher seniority. If you want to continue to work for the Employer that will likely mean you take a position as a Shelter Worker. Shelter Workers are paid less. In that situation, you will continue to receive the wage you were receiving as a Shelter Coordinator until the Shelter Worker wage rate catches to what you were previously paid. However, if when it comes time to pick, you choose a Shelter Worker position despite that there are Shelter Coordinator positions available, you will not continue to be paid what you were earning as a Shelter Coordinator.

MEMBERS WHO ARE ON MEDICAL LEAVE

Employees who are on medical leave will be asked if they know their anticipated return to work.

Employees who anticipate returning to work within 6 months of the implementation of the new schedule for their department will be included in the shift selection process. Members whose medical condition prevents them from participating in the shift selection process will be able to appoint someone to choose their selected shifts on their behalf . The position that they pick will be held for them. If it turns out that they unable to return to work within six months, the shift they chose will no longer be held. But when they are ready to return to work they will be entitled to return to their former position – ie. Cook, and if necessary, exercise their seniority rights.

Members who do not anticipate returning to work within 6 months won’t participate in the shift selection process. But when they are ready to return to work they will be entitled to return to their former position – ie. Shelter Worker, and if necessary, exercise their seniority rights.

SCHEDULES REVIEWS

The new schedules will be reviewed within 6 months of the Employer moving into its new building or earlier should there be operational changes that may require schedule changes.

IMPLEMENTATION COMMITTEE

A Joint Implementation Committee has been struck to oversee the implementation of the adjustment plan and related aspects.

A reminder that information about the April 10 member meetings is at the end of this bulletin.

BARGAINING

Now that there is a labour adjustment plan in place, we will be resuming bargaining for your renewal collective agreement on April 30th.

Our continued thanks for your support and encouragement. We are stronger together!

If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal—my.bcgeu.ca—to give or update their email address. Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.

In solidarity,

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations

