This bulletin is to address 3 issues of strike preparation:
- Strike pay – in order for you to receive strike pay you must provide to the BCGEU your most recent pay stub. Please do this as soon as you can. You can email your most recent pay stub by taking a pic with your phone and emailing it to [email protected]
- Regular employees need only provide their last pay stub
- Casual employees will need to provide stubs covering the last 8-12 weeks
- Picket Captains – if you're interested in participating as a picket captain, helping to organize members for picket duties, please provide your name to the bargaining committee or BCGEU Staff Rep Eddie Mishra ([email protected])
- Strike pay levels – Strike pay is set by BCGEU members like you who vote on the constitution at each convention. The last convention was in June 2021 and the members decided that strike pay is 70% of your gross income (income before deductions) up to a maximum of $100 per day and $500 per week.
In solidarity,
Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair
Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative, Negotiations
