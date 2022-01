There will be Strike Information Meetings next week at the following times:



Tuesday, February 1, 2022



07:30 am – 8:00 am

Please check your email for the link to join the zoom meeting.



08:00 am – 8:30 am

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm

3:30 pm – 4:00 pm

In solidarity,



Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here