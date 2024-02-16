We are writing to provide an update on bargaining preparations for your first collective agreement.



As this is a first collective agreement and as the Union has several other collective agreements with The Salvation Army, we started our preparations with a review of the existing collective agreements. That review is continuing. Our intention is to use one of the existing agreements as a template agreement upon which we will build a first collective agreement specific to your terms and conditions of employment. It is our understanding that the Employer is engaged in the same exercise.



We are scheduled to continue our preparations on April 16, 17 and 18. We will also be holding membership meeting(s) to solicit your feedback and input as to what you would like to see in your collective agreement during that same period. Details will follow.



Unfortunately, Sylvia Zettergreen left their employment with The Salvation Army and as a result, they are no longer eligible to be on the bargaining committee. Please join us in thanking Sylvia for their service. Sylvia's resignation means there is a vacant position on the bargaining committee. Nominations will open early next week. Please monitor your emails.



We will continue to provide updates as necessary. In the interim, please feel free to reach out to any of us if you have questions or concerns.



In Solidarity,



Kadesha Francis, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



