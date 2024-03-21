Please join us in congratulating Ayokunle Bamgboye as a member of your bargaining committee joining Lenn Fisher and Kadesha Francis. We will be meeting April 16, 17 and 18 to finalize our proposals in preparation for bargaining scheduled to start July 3, 2024. If you would like to chat with us about bargaining or have questions about the process, please feel free to stop by the BCGEU Area Office on April 16, 17 or 18.



We will also be holding a membership meeting on one of those days - April 16, 17 or 18. Once the details have been finalized, we will send out a notice.



We will continue to keep you updated as we progress through this process. In the meantime, if you have any questions or concerns feel free to be in touch or come by on April 16, 17 or 18.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





