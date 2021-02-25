Click here to find info on COVID-19

To: All Local 0310 BCGEU Members - Nomination Results for 2021 Convention Delegates and Alternates - BCGEU

Published on February 25, 2021

Nominations closed on Thursday, February 18, 2021 for positions of 2021 Convention Delegate and Alternate. The following were the successful candidates:
                       
 

  • Delegate (Chair)                   Melody Carleton
  • Delegate                                Ann Gauvreau

*No Alternates were nominated.
 
The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Convention Delegate nominations. Your activism is greatly appreciated!
 
 
In Solidarity
 
BCGEU Peace River Area Office


