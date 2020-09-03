 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on September 03, 2020

We are pleased to announce that Neil Lynden and Jackson Wright (alternate) as new stewards at the Town of Gibsons. Please join us in wishing them well in their new position.

Your shop stewards at Town of Gibsons are:

  • Laurie Mosimann – Admin
  • Neil J Lynden – Public Works Department
  • Rick (Terrance) Raymond – Public Works Department
  • Jackson Wright – Public Works Department (Alternate)

 

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact your shop steward.

 

In solidarity

 

Kim Howse
Staff Representative


Download FYI new Stwd Town of Gibsons Sept 2020.pdf

