If you are interested in becoming a Local 303 steward, or know someone whom you would like to nominate for steward, please fill out the attached nomination form and return it no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via fax or email:
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
#130 – 2920 Virtual Way
Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
Fax: 604-215-1410
Email: [email protected]
Attention: Kikelomo Ayantayo, Staff Representative
Should there be more nominations than positions available, an (informal) election may be held.
In solidarity
Kikelomo Ayantayo,
Staff Representative
