Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board.

If you are interested in becoming a Local 303 steward, or know someone whom you would like to nominate for steward, please fill out the attached nomination form and return it no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via fax or email:



BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

#130 – 2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604-215-1410

Email: [email protected]

Attention: Kikelomo Ayantayo, Staff Representative



Should there be more nominations than positions available, an (informal) election may be held.



In solidarity



Kikelomo Ayantayo,

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP