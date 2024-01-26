Your bargaining committee has been meeting regularly with your employer to negotiate the terms of your next Collective Agreement. We remain focused on your priorities of improved language around vacation requests, improvements to extended health benefits and a fair wage increase for all employees. We have tabled fair and reasonable proposals that meet your needs. Unfortunately, the Employer did not provide a counter to our last proposals and informed us that impasse had been reached. The parties will be proceeding to meditation.
We will continue to keep you informed through this process. If you have any questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Celine Mulangu, Bargaining Committee Member
Hillary Smith, Bargaining Committee Member
Alix Born, Staff Representative
Megan Cawood, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
