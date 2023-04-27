We want to meet you!



Your staff representatives Kike Ayantayo and Megan Cawood will be hosting a meeting at your worksite at 6pm on Wednesday August 16th, 2023.



As you know, the BCGEU is about to enter bargaining with your Employer. We would like to take the time to meet with you and hear your concerns and priorities for the next Collective Agreement. We will also be able to answer any questions you may have about the bargaining process. If you would like to send in a question in advance, you can email them to [email protected].



Don't forget, nominations for bargaining committee members and stewards are still open. If you would like to step up on behalf of you and your coworkers, please put in a nomination form as soon as possible.



We are looking forward to meeting you!



In solidarity,



Kike Ayantayo, Staff Representative

Megan Cawood, Staff Representative



