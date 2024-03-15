After a long round of bargaining, including many sessions in mediation, your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached for Trafalgar Out of School Care Society!



Ratification Meeting

Your bargaining committee is inviting you to the ratification meeting on Thursday March 21st from 7:00pm to 8:00pm via zoom.



Zoom Link: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/82191568897



At the meeting the bargaining committee will review the negotiated changes to your agreement and you will have the opportunity to ask questions. A ratification document, containing all the changes, will be sent prior to the meeting.



Ratification Voting

Information on when voting will take place will be provided in the coming days, please stay tuned. The bargaining committee is recommending endorsement of the tentative deal agreement, so please vote "yes"!



If you know someone who didn't receive this email, please send them a copy. To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In Solidarity,



Celine Mulangu, Bargaining Committee Member

Hillary Smith, Bargaining Committee Member

Megan Cawood, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP