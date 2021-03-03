Nominations for bargaining committee (three positions) are now open.

A nomination form and bargaining survey is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 and can be emailed to [email protected] attention: Lisa Toby along with your bargaining survey.

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

An election, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.

Once a committee is established, we will meet to review issues and develop proposals prior to meeting with the employer. We will use the information you provide on the attached bargaining survey to assist with the proposal preparation and as a guide throughout the bargaining process.

To ensure you receive copies of any information regarding committee nominations and subsequent bargaining, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying the area office at the email listed above.

In solidarity

Chad Blackey

Staff Representative



