As a reminder, Bargaining information sessions begin on Monday night at 5:00 pm for the Vancouver region and will continue throughout the week for the rest of the province, the locations and times are attached to this bulletin. We suggest you wait to cast your vote until you have participated in one of the information sessions. Please keep in mind you can always contact a bargaining committee member for any clarifications after the meetings.



Voting Instructions:

Voting will commence on Monday, November 14th, at 5 p.m. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected]. Please ensure you are checking your spam folder as the credential email may end up in that inbox, the email should come from [email protected].

The deadline to cast your vote is 5 p.m. Monday, November 21st, 2022.



Your Bargaining Committee recommends accepting this tentative agreement, so please vote YES .



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your current contact information, you can use the same form.



Ratification meeting information sessions:



Vancouver – November 14th, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Technical Safety BC Headquarters – Victoria and Nanaimo meeting rooms

Call in: +1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 892 3025 6986

Passcode: 999185



Langley – November 15th, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Technical Safety BC Langley office

Call in: +1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 894 1973 5521

Passcode: 902527



Victoria – November 16th, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

BCGEU Area Office, 2994 Douglas Street, Victoria – Boardroom

Call in: +1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 893 2835 1709

Passcode: 308637



Nanaimo – November 17th, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

BCGEU Coast Bastion Inn, 11 Bastion St, Nanaimo, BC V9R 6E4

Call in: +1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 840 3345 3416

Passcode: 378683



Kelowna – November 18th, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

(Kamloops and Cranbrook, please call into this meeting)

Technical Safety BC Kelowna office

Call in: +1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 853 9471 7391

Passcode: 052085



Prince George – November 18th , 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

BCGEU Area Office, 500 Quebec Street, Prince George – Nechako-Fraser meeting room

Call in: +1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 844 3335 8816

Passcode: 685234



We look forward to seeing you at one of these meetings



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations

Lorraine Robinson, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Florin Moldovan, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee

Mario Vucinovic, BCGEU Technical Safety BC Bargaining Committee



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP