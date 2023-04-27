Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. U-Hill Kinderclub- Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

U-Hill Kinderclub- Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 02, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee and Union Staff Representatives met on November 1, 2023 to discuss bargaining proposals. We are now working on putting together a bargaining proposal package and will keep you updated regularly via your personal email address. 

If you or another colleague don't receive our updates, please contact the Lower Mainland Area Office at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity,

Jason Singh – BCGEU Staff Representative
Larisa Mills – BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP