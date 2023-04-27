Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
U-Hill Kinderclub- Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 02, 2023
Your Bargaining Committee and Union Staff Representatives met on November 1, 2023 to discuss bargaining proposals. We are now working on putting together a bargaining proposal package and will keep you updated regularly via your personal email address.
If you or another colleague don't receive our updates, please contact the Lower Mainland Area Office at 604-215-1499.
