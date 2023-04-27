×

Mask usage in BCGEU buildings (Updated Apr 27, 2023) :

Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.

Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.

Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.