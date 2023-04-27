The Nomination period is now completed, and Jamie Nishihata and Natalia Sa have been appointed to represent you in bargaining your collective agreement.
Congratulations and thank you to the successful nominees for agreeing to represent their membership in this round of bargaining.
In the coming weeks, your Bargaining Committee, along with BCGEU Staff Representatives Jason Singh and Larisa Mills, will begin the process of preparing for negotiations with your Employer. We promise to keep you informed on our progress.
Thank you for all your support.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Jamie Nishihata – Bargaining Committee
Natalia Sa – Bargaining Committee
Jason Singh – BCGEU Staff Representative
Larisa Mills – BCGEU Staff Representative
