As the collective agreement with your Employer expires on December 31, 2023, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.



The Union needs your help and participation in the preparations and bargaining process. The first step is to elect a Union bargaining committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the Employer bargaining committee. You will need to elect a maximum of three (3) bargaining committee members.



Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the bargaining committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.



Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct 2, 2023 by fax at 604-215-1410, by email at [email protected] or by hand to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.



The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representatives in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Jason Singh, Staff Representative

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here









UWU/MoveUP