As the collective agreement with your Employer expires on December 31, 2023, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.

The Union needs your help and participation in the preparations and bargaining process. A bargaining questionnaire has been attached to this notice.



We will be preparing proposals that we will present to the Employer based on the responses received. All members are encouraged to take the time to provide input by completing the attached bargaining questionnaire.



Please return the completed questionnaire to Staff Representatives Jason Singh or Larisa Mills via facsimile at 604-215-1410, or by email [email protected] or by mail to Suite 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4 by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023 .



In solidarity,



Jason Singh, Staff Representative

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of bargaining questionnaire here





UWU/MoveUP