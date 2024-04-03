Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that bargaining unit members have voted 100% in favour of ratification!

I would like to extend my appreciation and thanks to your bargaining committee members, Natalia and Jamie for their hard work and dedication in achieving this new agreement.

The Employer has also ratified the agreement which means that all changes take effect immediately.

Next Steps:

Wages – Your 2024 wage increases will be applied retroactively to January 1, 2024. It may take some time for the employer to calculate your retractive pay, but your Union will continue to follow up and advise you when you can expect to see this payment.

RRSP contribution levels – The option to increase your Employer-match RRSP contributions to 8% should be made available by May 3 (1 month after ratification). Please contact Natalia if you wish to increase your contribution level.

New collective agreement – We will also start the process of finalizing your renewed collective agreement. This process can sometimes take longer than we would like, and we appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification document for a complete list of changes to your agreement.

In Solidarity,

Larisa Mills

BCGEU Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP