A reminder that the August 28th deadline for completion of the long form survey is fast approaching. The long form survey is a continuation of the gathering information necessary to table proposals that reflect your – the members, priorities. Your individual responses will be confidential. Only the collated results will be released.



The survey results are extremely useful in determining not only the key bargaining priorities but also identifying articles in the collective agreement that that may not be applied as intended. The results typically provide data that allows your bargaining committee to move from anecdotal to factual making it harder for your employer to ignore or dismiss the members' demands. Therefore, if you haven't completed the survey, please do so to make sure your voice is heard.



Please find the long form survey here.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Freyja Sankey, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Gail Gordon, Member, Bargaining Committee

Shannon Heighes, Member, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative

Beverly Zheng, Negotiations Staff Representative



