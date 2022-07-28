Friends,

We have extended the survey deadline to September 6th to allow those of you who were rightfully enjoying much needed time off an opportunity to participate upon your return to work. If you haven't yet completed the survey, please do so now.

Please see email for Survey link.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them.

KNOW YOUR CONTRACT: ARTICLE 16.3, VACATION PAY (OPTIONS) FOR AUXILIARY EMPLOYEES

Article 16.3(b) gives auxiliary employees a choice in how they want to receive their 6% vacation pay. They can either receive it on each cheque as a percentage of their gross earnings or bank the amount. The decision is solely with the auxiliary employee.

An auxiliary employee decides to bank their vacation pay must give the "employer notice in writing on date of hire or by December 15th of each year for the following calendar year [emphasis added]." Absent that notice – at time of hire or by December 15th of each year, the 6% vacation pay will be added to each pay cheque. Employees who bank their vacation pay will be paid out by December 31st of each year as per Article 16.3(c).

In solidarity,

Freyja Sankey, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Gail Gordon, Member, Bargaining Committee

Shannon Heighes, Member, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative



