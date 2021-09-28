Today BCGEU filed a complaint at the Labour Relation Board against your employer for using contract workers during our job action on Saturday, September 18. This violates the Labour Relations Code in BC, and we will fight for sanctions against your employer.

As part of our complaint, we are seeking disclosure of the schedules for your managers to know where they were working during the overtime ban. Your employer has refused access to this information to the Union, and we will fight to receive the information necessary to fulfill our obligations under the essential service order.

A big thank you to everyone who gave information to the bargaining committee to help us file this complaint. Both those workers who wished to remain anonymous and who were willing to put their name forward helped hold your employer to account for violating the essential service order.

