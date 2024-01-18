COMPONENT: Community Social Services

LOCAL: 301

DATE: January 18, 2024

TIME: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

PLACE: Hybrid: BCGEU Victoria Office

(Please use our back entrance/parking lot at 588 Burnside Rd E)/ Via Zoom

** IMPORTANT WEATHER NOTICE **

This meeting will be held by Zoom only due to the inclement weather and the Victoria Area Office closing for the remainder of today, January 18th.

This is a reminder that on January 18th, you are invited to our first townhall meeting of 2024!

Here is the Zoom link for the meeting: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/89839734420

Meeting ID: 8983973 4420

At this meeting we will be catching up on what has been happening in our local area at different worksites and with different employers. If you have any questions or concerns about things in your worksite, please bring them along.

At this Townhall we will also be working on writing resolutions to bring forward to the BCGEU triennial convention in early June. Resolutions are written submission that propose could propose changes, advocacy ideas, internal projects to pursue and many more options on how we the workers, want to direct out union.

The Convention is a gathering of elected delegates from across the province where resolutions are passed to direct the union over the next three years. Convention is also the place where we elect our Executive Vice Presidents, Treasurer and President. Resolutions area great way to bring forward changes we would like our union to make and campaigns to take forward. Resolution writing is one of the best ways to get active in our union.

AGENDA

Welcomes and introductions.

Resolution writing and sharing.

Open period for questions and sharing of news and wins.

Snacks and drinks will be provided for the in person portion!

In solidarity,

You Local 301 Executive:

Kate Banky, Chairperson

Brian Calderwood, First Vice-Chairperson

John Manthorpe, Second Vice-Chairperson

Marina Bazalitskaya, Treasurer

Peter Janz, Recording Secretary

Taryn Cassidy, Member at Large

Meghan Blackburn, Member at Large

Kaitlin Zeemel, Member at Large Equity

Natalie Baker, Young Worker

Kathleen Mann, Staff Represent

