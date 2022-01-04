Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Union Meeting & Election of Local 701 Executive Officers - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Union Meeting & Election of Local 701 Executive Officers - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 06, 2022

COMPONENT:          Education, Scientific, Technical & Administrative

LOCAL:                   701

 DATE & TIME:        Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

                             General Meeting & Election of Local Executive Officers

 PLACE:                  ZOOM Meeting

AGENDA

Nominations are open for all local 701 executive positions, as follows:

  • Local Chairperson
  • 1st Vice Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large – 3 positions
  • Equity Member at Large
  • Young Worker

The term is for three years. Position roles and responsibilities information is attached.

The BCGEU Nomination form (attached) must be used and should be submitted at this meeting. The form may also be submitted to the area office by fax, email, or mail no later than 4:00 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

To RSVP for this event, click the link below:

http://events.bcgeu.ca/701_general_meeting_local_exec_election

To participate via ZOOM :

Please contact area office for details. 

In solidarity

Shirley Kay, Staff Representative

Earl Moloney, Staff Representative

Steve Kitcher,  Local 701 Chairperson


Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here 

UWU/MoveUP