COMPONENT: Education, Scientific, Technical & Administrative

LOCAL: 701

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

General Meeting & Election of Local Executive Officers

PLACE: ZOOM Meeting

AGENDA

Nominations are open for all local 701 executive positions, as follows:

Local Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large – 3 positions

Equity Member at Large

Young Worker

The term is for three years. Position roles and responsibilities information is attached.

The BCGEU Nomination form (attached) must be used and should be submitted at this meeting. The form may also be submitted to the area office by fax, email, or mail no later than 4:00 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022 .

If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 .

To RSVP for this event, click the link below:

http://events.bcgeu.ca/701_general_meeting_local_exec_election

To participate via ZOOM :

Please contact area office for details.

In solidarity

Shirley Kay, Staff Representative

Earl Moloney, Staff Representative

Steve Kitcher, Local 701 Chairperson



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here

