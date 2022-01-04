COMPONENT: Education, Scientific, Technical & Administrative
LOCAL: 701
DATE & TIME: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
General Meeting & Election of Local Executive Officers
PLACE: ZOOM Meeting
AGENDA
Nominations are open for all local 701 executive positions, as follows:
- Local Chairperson
- 1st Vice Chairperson
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member at Large – 3 positions
- Equity Member at Large
- Young Worker
The term is for three years. Position roles and responsibilities information is attached.
The BCGEU Nomination form (attached) must be used and should be submitted at this meeting. The form may also be submitted to the area office by fax, email, or mail no later than 4:00 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
To RSVP for this event, click the link below:
http://events.bcgeu.ca/701_general_meeting_local_exec_election
To participate via ZOOM :
Please contact area office for details.
In solidarity
Shirley Kay, Staff Representative
Earl Moloney, Staff Representative
Steve Kitcher, Local 701 Chairperson
