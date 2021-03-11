Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that bargaining unit members have voted 100% in favour of ratification!

As the tentative agreement has now been ratified by both parties, your renewed 2020-2023 collective agreement is now in effect and we will be working with your employer to have your retroactive payments made as soon as possible.

It will take some time for the parties to finalize the new collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, you can refer to the old collective agreement and the ratification document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.

In Solidarity

Natalia Sa, Bargaining Committee Chair

Jamie Nishihata, Bargaining Committee Member

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP