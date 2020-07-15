Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Update on bargaining - District of Sechelt - BCGEU
Published on July 15, 2020
The bargaining committee met on June 30th and have scheduled pre-bargaining dates in July and August in preparation for confirmed bargaining dates with the Employer during the week of September 14 to 18, 2020.
The committee would like to hear from you on what you want the bargaining priorities to be for this round of bargaining. We have scheduled a 'covid19 safe' membership meeting via Zoom for Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 7 pm. If you cannot join us on the call, we still want to hear from you. Please call, email or speak to us in person (social distancing protocols apply). We will also be circulating an electronic survey soon.
In solidarity
Kim Whaley (Parks), Bargaining Unit Chair Les Dornbierer (Public Works), Committee Member Greg Horning (Administration), Committee Member Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining