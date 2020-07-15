 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Update on bargaining - District of Sechelt - BCGEU

Update on bargaining - District of Sechelt - BCGEU

Published on July 15, 2020

The bargaining committee met on June 30th and have scheduled pre-bargaining dates in July and August in preparation for confirmed bargaining dates with the Employer during the week of September 14 to 18, 2020.

The committee would like to hear from you on what you want the bargaining priorities to be for this round of bargaining. We have scheduled a 'covid19 safe' membership meeting via Zoom for Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 7 pm

If you cannot join us on the call, we still want to hear from you. Please call, email or speak to us in person (social distancing protocols apply). We will also be circulating an electronic survey soon. 

In solidarity

Kim Whaley (Parks), Bargaining Unit Chair
Les Dornbierer (Public Works), Committee Member
Greg Horning (Administration), Committee Member
Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP