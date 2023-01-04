This is to let you know that Ryan Stewart commenced parental leave at the end of November and to let you know that Deb Wilson has been assigned to take the lead in completing your bargaining. Boyd Reynolds continues as your Bargaining Committee Chair and Larisa Mills, Staff Representative will also continue to participate at the bargaining table.



A meeting for the bargaining committee to review the status of all proposals and to formulate responses to the employer's last proposals has been set for January 24th.



As you may recall from previous bulletins, the parties have reached agreement on most non-monetary matters, and monetary proposals were tabled. We will look to schedule bargaining dates with the Employer for as soon as possible after January 24th and will send out a bulletin updating you on our progress after each session.



Thank you for your ongoing support and patience throughout this lengthy process.





In solidarity,



Deb Wilson

Staff Representative, Negotiations Department









Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP