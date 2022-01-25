Since our initial meeting held on December 15th, 2021, discussions have continued between HEABC and your Union to finalize the process of your membership with BCGEU.



Your Employer is currently providing HEABC Classifications with a more detailed job description for each classification and HEABC should have that by mid-February. Once the classifications are established, the next step is to seek any additional funding that is needed.



Additionally, discussions have begun to initiate enrolment with the Municipal Pension Plan.



In the coming weeks the Union will be opening up nominations for a steward, notices will be sent to the email address you provided to the Union.



Please continue to check our website for Union news and other updates such as the Covid information Hub.



Further updates will be sent in mid-February.



In solidarity



Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP