We recently met to finalize our proposals and the member bargaining team is ready to start bargaining.



Now that the Public Service main table has been ratified, we are working with the employer to confirm bargaining dates in early 2023.



Stay tuned for further details.





In solidarity,



Your CLBC Bargaining Team,

Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member

Lillian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP