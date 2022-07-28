We recently met to finalize our proposals and the member bargaining team is ready to start bargaining.
Now that the Public Service main table has been ratified, we are working with the employer to confirm bargaining dates in early 2023.
Stay tuned for further details.
In solidarity,
Your CLBC Bargaining Team,
Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member
Lillian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member
Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
