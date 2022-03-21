翻译版将随后附上.

Many of you are anxious to know more about the timeline for your job action. Here is where we are now:



We received the employer’s proposal for minimum staffing levels during job action. Their proposal was unacceptable. The levels they proposed were far higher than those the Labour Relations Board (LRB) decided were appropriate the last time we negotiated essential service levels for a strike in 2017.



For the strike to be successful, we need to make the greatest possible impact while ensuring the health and safety of clients. This means that we need the minimum staffing levels to be much lower than what the employer has proposed.



We sent a counter proposal to the employer based on what the LRB previously decided were the minimum staffing levels required to maintain essential services during job action.



Once we get a response from the employer, we can either accept their proposal, keep negotiating, or apply to the LRB to mediate and determine minimum staffing levels.



Our priority is to avoid any further delay while ensuring that the strike is as strong as possible.



While we continue to negotiate minimum staffing levels, we are still preparing internally for job action.



Your bargaining committee and BCGEU staff have been working hard behind the scenes for months to prepare for a strike.



We have been holding strategic planning sessions, training picket captains, preparing necessary strike materials and working out the important legal and logistical details related to picket lines.



We will continue to do this work, and more, but we need your help! We need people to step up and become picket captains or take on other important strike roles. Please email [email protected] if you want to help out.



Also, it is more important than ever to get your paystubs(s) in to [email protected]. You need to send in your paystub(s) to receive strike pay.



We know you have a lot of questions. We’ll keep you updated as things progress. In the meantime, we’ll be updating the FAQ here as we get more questions.



In solidarity,

Your Strike Coordinating Committee



许多人都很想了解更多关于职工抗议行动的时间表。我们现在的情况是这样的：



在职工抗议行动期间，我们收到了雇主关于最低人员配备水平的提议。他们的提议是不可接受的。他们提出的水平远高于上次针对2017年罢工我们所协商的、且劳资关系委员会（LRB）认为合适的基本服务水平。



为了使罢工成功，我们需要在确保客户健康和安全的同时产生最大的影响。这意味着我们需要最低人员配备水平远低于雇主的提议。



根据LRB先前决定的在职工抗议行动期间维持基本服务所需的最低人员配备水平，我们已向雇主发送了一份反提议。



一旦我们得到雇主的回复，我们或者可以接受他们的提议，继续谈判，或者向LRB申请调解并确定最低人员配置水平。



我们的首要任务是避免任何进一步的延误，同时确保罢工尽可能有影响力。



在我们继续协商最低人员配置水平的同时，我们仍在内部为职工抗议行动做准备。



谈判委员会和BCGEU工作人员几个月来一直在幕后努力为罢工做准备。



我们一直在举行战略规划会议、培训纠察队长、准备必要的罢工材料并制定与纠察线相关的重要法律和后勤细节。



我们将继续开展这项工作，甚至更多，但我们需要大家的帮助！我们需要有人站出来，成为纠察队队长或承担其他重要的罢工角色。如果您想帮忙，请发送电子邮件至[email protected]。



此外，现在最重要的一点是，请将您的工资支票存根（paystub）发送到[email protected]。您需要发送工资支票存根（paystub）才能收到罢工工资。



我们知道您有很多问题想问。有关事情的进展，我们会及时向大家通报。同时，在收到更多问题的同时，我们会在这里更新常见问题解答。



团结就是胜利！



罢工协调委员会



Marami sa inyo ang sabik na magkaroon ng karagdagang impormasyon tungkol sa timeline ng inyong job action. Tayo ay kasalukuyang naririto:



Natanggap na namin ang panukala ng employer para sa minimum staffing levels sa panahon ng job action. Ang kanilang proposal ay hindi katanggap-tanggap. Ang mga level na kanilang iminungkahi ay lubos na mas mataas kaysa doon sa mga ipinasya ng Labour Relations Board (LRB) na nararapat noong huli tayong nag-negotiate ng essential service levels para sa isang welga noong 2017.



Para maging matagumpay ang strike, kailangang makagawa tayo ng pinakamalaking posibleng epekto habang sinisigurado natin ang kalusugan at kaligtasan ng mga kliyente. Ibig sabihin nito’y ang minimum staffing levels ay dapat higit na mas mababa kaysa sa iminungkahi ng employer.



Nagpadala kami ng counter proposal sa employer batay sa kung ano ang nakaraang ipinasya ng LRB na nire-require na minimum staffing levels upang mapanatili ang essential services sa panahon ng job action.



Oras na makatanggap tayo ng sagot mula sa employer, maaaring tanggapin natin ang kanilang proposal o mungkahi, maaaring magpatuloy tayong mag-negotiate, o maaaring mag-apply tayo sa LRB na mag-mediate ito at tukuyin nito ang minimum staffing levels.



Ang ating priyoridad ay ang iwasan ang anumang karagdagang delay habang sinisiguro na ang welga ay kasing lakas hanggat maaari.



Habang patuloy tayo sa pagne-negotiate ng minimum staffing levels, naghahanda pa rin kami-kami para sa job action.



Ang inyong bargaining committee at BCGEU staff ay masigasig na nagtatrabaho sa likod ng mga eksena nitong mga nakaraang buwan sa paghahanda para sa isang welga.



Nagsasagawa kami ng strategic planning sessions, nagbibigay kami ng training sa picket captains, naghahanda kami ng mga kinakailangang materyales para sa welga, at inaayos namin ang mga mahahalagang legal at logistical na detalye para sa picket lines.



Patuloy naming gagawin ang trabahong ito, at marami pang iba, pero kailangan namin ang inyong tulong! Kailangan namin ng mga táong maaaring maging picket captains o gumampan ng mga mahahalagang tungkulin sa welga. Mangyaring mag-email kay [email protected] kung nais ninyong tumulong.



At higit na mahalaga kaysa kailan pa man na ipadala ninyo ngayon ang inyong (mga) paystub sa [email protected]. Kailangan ninyo ipadala ang inyong (mga) paystub para makatanggap kayo ng strike pay.



Alam namin na marami kayong mga tanong. Patuloy namin kayong bibigyan ng mga update habang nagbabago ang sitwasyon. Sa ngayon ay i-u-update namin ang FAQ dito habang nakakatanggap kami ng mas maraming tanong.



Nakikipagkaisa sa inyo,

Ang Inyong Strike Coordinating Committee



ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਜੌਬ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਜਾਣਨ ਦੇ ਉਤਸੁਕ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਇੱਥੇ ਹਾਂ:



ਸਾਨੂੰ ਜੌਬ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੇ ਘੱਟੋ ਘੱਟ ਪੱਧਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਇਮਪਲੌਏਅਰ ਦੀ ਤਜਵੀਜ਼ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਤਜਵੀਜ਼ ਮੰਨਣਯੋਗ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਤਜਵੀਜ਼ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਪੱਧਰ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪੱਧਰਾਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਕਿਤੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਸਨ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ, ਪਿਛਲੀ ਵਾਰੀ 2017 ਵਿਚ ਹੜਤਾਲ ਲਈ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸਰਵਿਸ ਵਜੋਂ ਲੇਬਰ ਰੀਲੇਸ਼ਨਜ਼ ਬੋਰਡ (ਐੱਲ ਆਰ ਬੀ) ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।



ਹੜਤਾਲ ਦੇ ਕਾਮਯਾਬ ਹੋਣ ਲਈ, ਸਾਨੂੰ ਕਲਾਇੰਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੇਫਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਂਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਜਿੰਨਾ ਵੀ ਸੰਭਵ ਹੋ ਸਕੇ ਵੱਧ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਅਸਰ ਪਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਦਾ ਮਤਲਬ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੇ ਘੱਟੋ ਘੱਟ ਪੱਧਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪੱਧਰਾਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਕਿਤੇ ਘੱਟ ਰੱਖਣ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ ਜਿੰਨਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਇਮਪਲੌਏਅਰ ਨੇ ਤਜਵੀਜ਼ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ।



ਅਸੀਂ ਜੌਬ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੇ ਲੋੜੀਂਦੇ ਘੱਟੋ ਘੱਟ ਪੱਧਰਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਇਮਪਲੌਏਅਰ ਨੂੰ ਜਵਾਬੀ ਤਜਵੀਜ਼ ਭੇਜੀ ਸੀ ਜੋ ਕਿ ਐੱਲ ਆਰ ਬੀ ਵਲੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ `ਤੇ ਸੀ।



ਜਦੋਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਇਮਪਲੌਏਅਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਵਾਬ ਮਿਲ ਗਿਆ ਤਾਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਜਾਂ ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਤਜਵੀਜ਼ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਾਂ, ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਾਂ, ਜਾਂ ਐੱਲ ਆਰ ਬੀ ਕੋਲ ਮੀਡੀਏਟ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੇ ਘੱਟੋ ਘੱਟ ਪੱਧਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਅਪਲਾਈ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਾਂ।



ਸਾਡੀ ਤਰਜੀਹ ਕਿਸੇ ਹੋਰ ਦੇਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਣਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਨਾਲ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਪੱਕਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਹੜਤਾਲ ਵੱਧ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਤਕੜੀ ਹੋਵੇ।



ਭਾਵੇਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੇ ਘੱਟੋ ਘੱਟ ਪੱਧਰਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ, ਅਸੀਂ ਅੰਦਰੂਨੀ ਤੌਰ `ਤੇ ਜੌਬ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਲਈ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ।



ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਬਾਰਗੇਨਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਬੀ ਸੀ ਜੀ ਈ ਯੂ ਦਾ ਸਟਾਫ, ਹੜਤਾਲ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਲਈ ਕਈ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਪਰਦੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਸਖਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।



ਅਸੀਂ ਜੁਗਤੀ ਪਲੈਨਿੰਗ ਲਈ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਲਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ, ਪਿਕਟ ਕੈਪਟਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਟਰੇਨਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ, ਹੜਤਾਲ ਲਈ ਲੋੜੀਂਦੀ ਸਾਮੱਗਰੀ ਤਿਆਰ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪਿਕਟ ਲਾਈਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸੰਬੰਧਿਤ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਅਤੇ ਜੁਗਤੀ ਵੇਰਵਿਆਂ `ਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ।



ਅਸੀਂ ਇਹ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖਾਂਗੇ, ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ, ਸਾਨੂੰ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਮਦਦ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ! ਸਾਨੂੰ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਲੋਕ ਅੱਗੇ ਆਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਪਿਕਟ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਬਣਨ ਜਾਂ ਹੜਤਾਲ ਵਿਚ ਹੋਰ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਰੋਲ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ। ਜੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਮਦਦ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੋਵੋ ਤਾਂ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ [email protected] `ਤੇ ਈਮੇਲ ਕਰੋ।



ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ, ਆਪਣੇ ਪੇਅਸਟੱਬ [email protected] ਨੂੰ ਭੇਜਣਾ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਕਿਤੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ। ਹੜਤਾਲ ਦੀ ਤਨਖਾਹ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੇਅਸਟੱਬ ਭੇਜਣ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ।



ਸਾਨੂੰ ਪਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਵਾਲ ਹਨ। ਚੀਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਣ `ਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਰਹਾਂਗੇ। ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਸਵਾਲ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ, ਅਸੀਂ ਆਮ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਵਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਜਵਾਬ ਇੱਥੇ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ।



ਇਕਮੁੱਠਤਾ ਨਾਲ,

ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਸਟਰਾਈਕ ਕੋਆਰਡੀਨੇਟਿੰਗ ਕਮੇਟੀ



ਪੀ.ਐਸ. ਸਾਨੂੰ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਤੋਂ ਸੁਣਨ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ! ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਰਵੇ ਭਰੋ ਜੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਅਜੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਭਰੇ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਅਸੀਂ ਹੜਤਾਲ ਲਈ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਤਿਆਰ ਹੋ ਸਕੀਏ।





