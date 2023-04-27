The Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) sent notice to the Community Social Services Employer's Association (CSSEA) regarding the policy grievance on the significant delays in paying unionized employees negotiated wage increases, per the renewed sectoral collective agreements.



We maintain our position that members are entitled to be paid for negotiated wage increases in accordance with the tentative agreement that they ratified after lengthy negotiations for a renewal agreement.



The CSSBA is meeting with the CSSEA about the specifics of our policy grievance on June 22, 2023.



We continue to hear from members who are waiting for their retro pay, some of which have been told that they may not see wage increases until closer to the end of this year. We are focussed on finding a way to resolve this as soon as possible.



Thank you for your continued patience and support.



In solidarity,

Community Social Services Bargaining Association





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP