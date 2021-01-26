I want to update members as to the status of the EAW appeal. First and foremost, I want to ensure all of you are aware of where things are at, and our next steps.



I will not go through the entire history, but I have included links to BCGEU communications regarding the status of this appeal going back over the last while. The appeal has involved an extensive and thorough process. It included five full-day office visits with both PSA and BCGEU appeals representatives, and submissions of over 500 work examples for consideration, which has got us to where we are today. The links outlining some of this history follow below.



As the result of hearing your concerns and frustration with the amount of time this appeal is taking, in which I share, our union has reached out to senior representatives of the employer to discuss the next steps. All parties agree this appeal needs to be resolved.



Under Article 28.3 (Classification Appeal Procedure), the parties are in the appeal process. Failing agreement, the BCGEU will advance this matter to adjudication as provided for in Article 28.3 of the collective agreement. Under the terms of our agreement, a classification referee would make a final and binding decision on the appropriate classification of the EAW.



While it is premature to know the outcome of any hearing, we assure you that our union is committed to doing everything we can to work towards a successful outcome for EAWs.



We will advise you of the timeframes for the hearing once they are known.



https://www.bcgeu.ca/all_employment_and_assistance_workers_eaw_-_re_eaw_classification_appeal_update



https://www.bcgeu.ca/employment_assistance_worker_eaw_-_classification_update



https://www.bcgeu.ca/all_employment_assistance_worker_eaw_members_-_classification_update





In solidarity,



Judy Fox-McGuire

Vice-president Component 6









