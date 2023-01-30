Though the bargaining committee was elected last year, there has since been a vacancy. There are a total of two spots available on the committee:



Bargaining Committee Member, one position

Bargaining Committee Member - Alternate, one position



Any member in good standing can nominate, or accept nomination, to run in the election for the Bargaining Committee.



If only two candidates are nominated, an election won't be necessary. If there is additional interest that exceeds the number of open positions, a bargaining committee election will be conducted, and the candidates with the most votes will be elected. The candidate with the second highest amount of votes will be designated as the alternate.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by5:00 PM on Friday, April 21, 2023.



Each candidate may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is 5:00 pm on Monday, April 24, 2023. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Please fax or email your completed nomination forms and candidate biographies to the Okanagan Area Office as per below:



Facsimile: 1-800-946-0252

Email: [email protected]



Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure, if required, will be distributed after the nomination period closes.



In solidarity,



Darla Holmwood

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP