Union members in the Teaching Support Staff Union (TSSU) have issued a 1-day strike on July 19th, 2023.

As some TSSU members work in the same buildings as BCGEU members, you will encounter a TSSU picket line at your worksite -- do not cross it!

Surrey Central Office Tower at 13450 102 Ave is the building that is affected.

Every BCGEU member is granted the right, as outlined in their collective agreements, to refuse crossing a picket line. It is the expectation of your Union that you exercise this right whenever the opportunity arises.



When you encounter a picket line:

Do not cross the picket line. Do not report to work.

Call or email your supervisor and inform them you have encountered a picket line and will not be crossing, which is your right under our collective agreement. Find a BCGEU shop steward or contact your BCGEU Area Office to find out how you can join the picket line to support the striking workers.

BCGEU can provide picket signs. When you wear one, please make it clear that you are "in support/solidarity", and not "on strike"

If you are off work because of a picket line at your worksite, you are eligible for strike pay from the BCGEU. To get strike pay, please contact your BCGEU area office.



To ensure you receive strike pay, please report to your shop steward or BCGEU area office at the start and end of the day of job action. In addition:

Ensure that your complete contact details are on file. Please visit the BCGEU member portal – my.bcgeu.ca – to update your information if it has changed.

Please remember that a picket line holds significant importance and should be respected accordingly. Crossing a picket line is a grave violation for any union member, and BCGEU members who do so may face disciplinary consequences.

Job action can present challenges, but our power lies in the unity of workers, standing together for justice and showing solidarity with those engaging in job action.



Please direct any further questions to your steward or bargaining unit chair.