Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Vancity Bargaining Committee - Elections Opened Reminder - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Vancity Bargaining Committee - Elections Opened Reminder - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 19, 2023

REMINDER TO VOTE
FOR
THE 2 CMS AND 1 VISA BARGAINING COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Polls close 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 22, 2023


If you didn't receive a ballot from Simply Voting contact: [email protected]

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.
 
In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP