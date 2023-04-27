Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs