Friends,
Embedded in this bulletin is the link for the bargaining survey designed to identify your key priorities. The deadline for completion is 4:00 p.m., Friday, January 26, 2024.
The survey is the start of identifying your, the members, priorities in your renewed collective agreement. Please take the time to tell us what those are by completing the survey.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here. If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MYBCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.
In solidarity,
Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee Member
Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee Member
Jason Lin, Bargaining Committee Member
Melissa Maan, Bargaining Committee Member
Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee Member
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
