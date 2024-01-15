Friends,

Embedded in this bulletin is the link for the bargaining survey designed to identify your key priorities. The deadline for completion is 4:00 p.m., Friday, January 26, 2024.

Survey Link here

The survey is the start of identifying your, the members, priorities in your renewed collective agreement. Please take the time to tell us what those are by completing the survey.

In solidarity,

Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee Member

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee Member

Jason Lin, Bargaining Committee Member

Melissa Maan, Bargaining Committee Member

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative - Negotiations

